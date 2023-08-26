Helen Skelton ‘officially divorced’ as she makes more ‘major changes’ following radio exit

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler are officially divorced according to reports after a decree nisi was issued on Monday.

The former couple announced their split in April 2022 following nine years of marriage. They share three children together – Ernie, eight, five-year-old Louis and Elsie, who is 16-months.

Richie has since had a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill. Stephanie is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos’ president, Andrew.

Helen Skelton ‘officially divorced’

Although Helen, 40, and Richie, 33, haven’t yet received their decree absolute, this is believed to be just a formality once the decree nisi is issued. As neither of them are contesting the divorce it is expected to be granted quickly.

It’s also been revealed that the former Strictly star has made another major change. She has put her house on the market in an attempt to make a ‘fresh start’. She shared the £1.1million property – made up of two adjoining houses – with Richie.

Speaking to MailOnline, a friend said: “Things are moving very fast for Helen and her life is going through a lot of changes. She’s quit a high profile job, has left the home she shared with Richie and now their divorce is finalised.

“These are exciting times for her and she’s looking forward to a new life.”

Helen quits Radio 2

Earlier this month “emotional” Helen announced she had quit her BBC Radio 5 Live show.

Helen took over the slot from Laura Whitmore a year ago. However, fighting back tears, the star told listeners of her decision to quit.

Talking to her co-presenters, Helen, said: “I am not alright about it but needs must. The juggle is real.”

Helen added that she wanted to be around to see her children taking part in their weekend sports fixtures. She explained: “There is an eight year old with a sideline who needs me.”

However, according to MailOnline, the decision was made as a result of Richie being unable to help “as much as he would ideally like” with his kids.

A unnamed source is quoted as saying: “Helen is a fighter and will always do the best for her children. But she’s been spread fairly wide in terms of taking care of the kids’ needs and, to put it bluntly, Richie is not matching her commitment.

“It’s Helen who is making the most sacrifices, as the thought one of her kids could be playing sport with neither of their parents watching and cheering them on, breaks her heart.”

