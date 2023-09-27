Helen Skelton and Richie Myler both look serious
Helen Skelton’s huge net worth as she puts £1.8m home she owned with ex Richie up for sale: ‘She stands to make a substantial profit’

They share three children together

By Robert Leigh

The sale of the home belonging to Helen Skelton and her ex Richie Myler could bring about a reported profit of £500,000, amid claims about the former Strictly Come Dancing star’s net worth.

MailOnline reported a month ago the former couple’s marital home in Yorkshire was on the market for £1.8 million.

With Helen appearing on Channel 5’s Harvest on the Farm airs tonight (Wednesday September 27), fans will be Googling about her on their phones as they watch the show.

And so, here are the various reported claims about Helen and Richie’s family home, and her wealth.

Helen Skelton smiles on Strictly It Takes Two
The Yorkshire home of Helen Skelton has reportedly been put on the market (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton split

Countryfile star Helen, 40, and rugby player Richie, 33, share three children together – Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie Kate, one.

Helen announced in April 2022 – when Elsie Kate was four months old – that she and Richie had separated. They married in 2013.

Richie is now in a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, whose dad is the President of his club Leeds Rhinos. Stephanie and Richie became parents together in May of this year.

Richie Myler and Helen Skelton pose
Richie Myler and Helen Skelton married in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen and Richie family home claims

According to MailOnline, the home has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, four reception rooms an annexe, and an outdoor heated swimming pool. The property is said to be comprised of two homes connected together.

Furthermore, it is set in two acres with landscaped south-facing gardens, and also comes with garage space for four cars.

A source claimed to the tabloid: “The properties are in both Helen and Richie’s names so they will obviously have to work out what to do with the money they make from the sale.

It’s another sign that Helen is moving on with her life.

“But it’s another sign that Helen is moving on with her life and the fact that she stands to make a substantial profit is a small bonus during what has been a difficult time. A lot of love and thought went into creating this home and I’m sure it will be difficult for her to sell it.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Helen Skelton for comment on MailOnline’s claims.

Helen Skelton net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com’s claims, Helen has a net worth of around £6 million.

However, the website doesn’t provide evidence for such a claim. A fortnight ago it reported Helen had a net worth of £4.7m.

Read more: Helen Skelton marriage breakdown left her ‘battle-hardened’ as she makes ‘sacrifice for her children’

Harvest on the Farm airs on Channel 5 tonight, Wednesday September 27, at 8pm.

Robert Leigh
Freelance Writer
Robert Leigh is a freelance entertainment and showbiz writer for Entertainment Daily with 20 years of experience working for nationals titles and magazines in the UK.

