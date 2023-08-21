Helen Skelton’s ‘main priority following radio exit and dramatic changes in her personal life’

The “main priority” of Helen Skelton following her radio exit and dramatic changes in her personal life has been revealed.

The star revealed why she was forced to step away from her radio show during her final broadcast yesterday (Sunday, August 20).

Helen has quit her radio job (Credit: ITV)

Helen Skelton tearfully leaves BBC radio

Yesterday saw Helen host her final show on BBC Radio 5 Live. Her exit comes a year after taking on the gig.

Tearing up as she signed off, she explained that she “was not alright” about the decision to leave.

“I am not alright about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real,” she said.

“There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I’ve loved every minute of the past year … thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional! That’s it for me on Sundays for now,” she then continued.

“Thank you for your company over the last year, I’ve loved every minute of our time together on this show,” she then said.

Helen’s main priority has seemingly been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Helen’s ‘main priority’ after ‘turbulent’ year-and-a-half revealed?

Now, a source close to Helen has seemingly revealed what Helen’s main priority is.

“It’s been such a turbulent year-and-a-half. The decision to step down from radio again wasn’t easy, but following such dramatic changes in her personal life, she knows the importance of prioritising her and her children’s wellbeing,” they told OK! magazine.

“She’s going to spend the remainder of her year focusing on being at home with her children and giving them a happy, fun-filled upbringing,” they then added.

Helen has had a turbulent year and a half (Credit: BBC)

Real reason Helen Skelton quit BBC Radio revealed?

Another source spoke to the MailOnline about why Helen was forced to step down from her role at BBC Radio 5 Live. The source claims Helen has been “spread fairly wide” looking after her kids. They also claimed that her ex, Richie Myler, is “not matching her commitment”.

“He has his new baby and rugby career, meaning he hasn’t been able to help as much as he would ideally like,” they said.

“That’s why she felt she [Helen] had no choice but to quit the Sunday show, despite the fact she didn’t really want to as it was a great opportunity in her career and she loved doing it,” they then alleged.

ED! has contacted Helen’s reps for comment.

Read more: Helen Skelton marriage breakdown left her ‘battle-hardened’ as she makes ‘sacrifice for her children’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.