Helen Skelton has admitted she is “scared” about how vulnerable her kids could be to online fraud in a new Instagram post.

Appealing to fans via her Instagram Stories account, the mum-of-three also noted she understood the pain of being scammed.

Countryfile host and former Blue Peter presenter Helen, 39, shares two sons and daughter with estranged husband Richie Myler.

Ernie is seven-years-old, while Louis is five, and Elsie was born in December 2021.

Helen Skelton told Instagram followers: ‘We’ve all heard plenty of things that could go wrong’ (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Skelton shares ‘fears for kids’

As part of a paid partnership, Helen appealed to parents to have conversations with their children about being safe online.

She said the issue had become relevant to her own family as her eldest is getting into video games.

However, she is worried about who he might end up interacting with.

“The notion of him chatting to his mates online scares me a bit,” Helen told followers.

“I don’t know that world and we’ve all heard plenty of things that could go wrong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

‘It has happened to me’

Helen went on: “I mean, come on – even as adults it is so easy to fall victim to a fraudster.

“I’ve done it – it has happened to me. It makes you feel really stupid. But it has happened to so many people who aren’t stupid.”

It makes you feel really stupid.

She reasoned: “It is so easily done because so much of our life is online.”

Helen has been a victim of fraud herself (Credit: Instagram)

She summed it up in the caption of another post: “I personally know the pain of being defrauded.

“So it is incredibly important to me that my children are equipped to spot a scam, even in the seemingly harmless environment of a video game.”

Helen opened up about having her £70,000 life savings wiped out through a fake caller back in 2019.

She reflected at the time: “I cried buckets when I realised. That money was meant to be for my children’s future. I was thinking of my kids, and about how I would have to work even more and not see them to try to get it back.

“But it wasn’t just about money. I felt sick when I realised that I’d been speaking to the bloke robbing me. It felt like a total violation.”

Fortunately for Helen, her bank did eventually refund the majority of the money as a gesture of good will.

