The estranged husband of Helen Skelton has shared a rare picture of his three children with the Strictly Come Dancing star.

Helen announced her split from Richie Myler earlier this year, with Strictly partner Gorka Marquez recently referencing Helen’s “difficult” time.

Now Richie has shared a rare picture with their children – just days after it was reported that his new girlfriend is pregnant with their first baby.

Helen Skelton announced her split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Skelton and estranged husband Richie split

Earlier this year, Helen revealed that Richie had moved out of the family home and they were no longer together.

He moved on with his boss’s daughter, Stephanie Thirkill.

Her father runs the Leeds Rhinos rugby club, where Richie is a player.

Earlier this month, claims that Stephanie is pregnant with their first baby together emerged – just six months after his split from Helen.

Of course the couple’s baby Elsie was just four months old when Richie left the family home.

The former couple also share sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

Richie enjoys day out with his kids

This week, with Helen hard at work training for Strictly, Richie enjoyed a day out with his kids.

He shared two pictures to Instagram showing Ernie, Louis and Elsie watching their dad playing rugby.

They were sat in the stands with his mum Margaret Myler, with the sportsman’s mum holding baby Elsie.

The second picture showed Richie, wearing his kit, posing on the pitch with his sons.

Clearly enjoying spending time with the trio, he declared he was “grateful” in the caption of the post.

It was a sentiment his mother clearly shared.

Comments on the post are limited – as many have been since his marriage split – so Margaret’s is the only comment.

She said: “Amazing time had by all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Myler (@richiemyler)

Stephanie ‘feels judged’ over Richie romance

A friend of Stephanie’s last week claimed to The Mirror that the reported mum-to-be “feels judged” over her romance with Richie.

They are said to have alleged: “She has told me: ‘It’s upsetting that anyone could be judging me when I am so early on in pregnancy.'”

I have never meant to cause any upset to Helen but I do feel I’m being painted as some sort of horrible person.

Stephanie is said to have revealed she wants to “enjoy this time without it being tarnished as I’ve always dreamed of being a mum”.

She is also alleged to have said: “I have never meant to cause any upset to Helen but I do feel I’m being painted as some sort of horrible person.”

Helen Skelton moves back in with her parents

The news of Stephanie’s alleged pregnancy comes as it’s revealed Helen has moved back in with her parents.

Helen said that she and her children are “really happy”, which is “all that really matters”.

Read more: Helen Skelton dealt Strictly blow as she’s warned over final

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.