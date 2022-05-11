Helen Skelton in a red skirt scowling and with her husband smiling
Helen Skelton’ husband pictured with new love as Countryfile star dealt fresh blow

Did her friends know about Richie's new girl?

By Nancy Brown

Helen Skelton’s husband has been pictured with his new girlfriend for the first time since his split from the Countryfile favourite.

The snaps come amid another crushing blow for Helen.

At the end of last month, Helen announced that her marriage was over. It came just four months after the couple welcomed their third child together.

Helen and Richie are parents to Ernie, six, Louis, five, and baby Elsie Kate, who is just four months old.

Helen Skelton in a red skirt scowling
Presenter Helen Skelton announced her split from her husband on social media (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Skelton’s husband pictured with new love

Pictured obtained by The Sun show Richie and Stephanie Thirkill on a dog walk near her home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

A source commented: “They seemed really content together.

“They wandered down to the reservoir before a peaceful stroll on one of the tracks in the late sunshine.

“You can get away from everything there.”

It’s reported that Richie met Stephanie – the daughter of his Leeds Rhinos boss Andrew Thirkill – at a rugby dinner last autumn.

However, they didn’t start their relationship until after Richie’s split from Helen.

Helen Skelton and her husband smiling at an event
Richie Myler has moved on following his split from Helen (Credit: Splash News)

New crushing blow for Helen Skelton?

However, it’s now been claimed that Helen is fearful her close friends may have known about Richie’s girlfriend before she did.

It could have been that her pals felt they were in a difficult position.

According to a source, speaking to New! magazine, Helen is said to be feeling “betrayed” that they failed to give her the heads up about it.

They claimed: “Helen feels betrayed that some of their friends possibly already knew [Richie and his girlfriend] were together before she did, and they didn’t let her know.”

The alleged friend added: “It could have been that her pals felt they were in a difficult position, as Helen has just had her new baby and it was a hard time, but it has made her feel low.”

It’s been reported that Richie and Stephanie have already enjoyed a romantic holiday together.

Helen was said to be “dumbstruck” by the news that Richie had moved on so swiftly with a younger woman.

