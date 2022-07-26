Helen Skelton’s estranged husband declares love for new girlfriend as they pose on romantic mini-break

Richie Myler, the estranged husband of TV presenter Helen Skelton, has shared a loved-up couple shot on Instagram.

Helen, 39, announced her split from Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Richie, 32, in April.

The couple had been married for eight years by that point and share three children together.

Their youngest, a daughter, was only born in December of last year.

Helen Skelton with estranged husband Richie Myler before their split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Skelton’s husband moves on

Within days of Helen’s heartbreaking announcement, tabloid claims alleged Richie was in a new relationship.

Subsequent reports ‘confirmed‘ Richie had ‘moved on’ with the daughter of a multi-millionaire.

Read more: Helen Skelton admits being a single mum to three kids is hard’ following split from husband

And within weeks, pictures were published in a tabloid showing Richie and Stephanie Thirkill near her home in north Yorkshire.

Now Richie has shared new pics on social media that show him and Stephanie on holiday in Cornwall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Myler (@richiemyler)

‘Thanks for the best weekend’

Richie tagged the images and short video clip in his upload shared yesterday (Monday July 25) as being in Padstow.

The first image showed him and Stephanie embracing with countryside in the background.

The clip captured the moment he dived under the surface in the sea.

And the third pic was of a marina scene with the sun peeping through the clouds.

Helen Skelton announced her split from husband Richie in April of this year (Credit: BBC)

He captioned the upload, adding a sunshine emoji and heart emoji to his words: “Cornwall. Was worth a 32 year wait.”

Was worth a 32 year wait.

Meanwhile, Stephanie gushed in the comments section: “Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU.”

She also added a heart emoji to her remarks.

However, no other follower or fan comments were on the post as they were limited by the account holder.

It isn’t the first time Richie has shared an image of himself and Stephanie together.

Just over a fortnight ago he shared another cosy snap while at Wimbledon, tagging her into the shot.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Posing in front of a board bearing the men’s singles tournament bracket, he beamed in a short-sleeved white T shirt that showed off his arm tattoos.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.