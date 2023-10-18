Helen Skelton’s ex breaks his silence on their marriage breakdown as he slams ‘disgusting’ trolling

The ex-husband of Helen Skelton has finally broken his silence on their marriage breakdown.

Helen and rugby player Richie Myler split in April of last year after close to nine years of marriage.

Richie and Helen split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ex-husband of Helen Skelton breaks his silence

Back in April 2022, Helen and her husband, Richie Myler, separated. Their marriage split came four months after the birth of their third child.

It was later revealed that Richie had moved on and was expecting a baby with his new baby, Stephanie Thirkill.

Now, some 18 months after their split, Richie has broken his silence on it. Taking to social media, the 33-year-old hit back at those trolling him about his marriage split.

“For clarity. As stated in my previous post, opinions of my life choices/breakdown of my marriage and how I choose to live my life – I am not asking for your approval/sympathy or commentary,” he said in a statement.

“This is something I have decided to never make a comment on and will never no matter how far I’m pushed,” he then continued.

Ex-husband of Helen Skelton, Richie Myler hits out

“However, posting Google images of my home address and front door, commenting on my families whereabouts 24/7 (including my children’s), wishing harmful and disgusting things on my partner during labour is not will never be acceptable,” he then continued.

He then said that action was being taken against those trolls.

In a post, Richie also revealed that he has been subject of some intense trolling over the last 12 months.

“For over 12 months there has been several individual who have felt the need to write derogatory and disgusting comments about me and my family on this awful website,” he wrote. “This isn’t just people having an opinion on somebody else’s life choices, these 4,000 comments (all by the same 6/7 accounts) are harmful and sickening.”

He then continued, saying that three of the accounts have been uncovered by the police and are being investigated.

Helen hit out recently (Credit: ITV)

Helen breaks her silence

Richie’s comments on his marriage split come not long after Helen took a swipe at him.

Last week, Helen released an autobiography, titled My Stride. In it, she wrote about her time on Strictly.

“In week two, Gorka asked me why I didn’t feel sexy,” she wrote. “It was an awkward question that immediately made me cringe. Why ask me that?! I was just there for the banter. I have never been sexy, I was the cute and funny type.”

She then continued. “He was asking a woman with three children under six, whose husband had just left her and was with another woman, TO BE SEXY.

“Who would feel good about themselves in that scenario?” she wrote.

