Actress Helen Flanagan has been praised by Instagram fans for looking ‘amazing’ after giving birth to youngest son Charlie last month.
The mum-of-three shared a snap from a day out with her brood.
The 30-year-old actress posed for the camera with baby Charlie in a sling and holding the hands of daughters Matilda and Delilah.
Sharing the Instagram snap with her one million followers, Helen looked relaxed as she smiled for the camera with her sunglasses on.
The Corrie actress shared the picture from a family day out at Mrs Dowsons Farm Park.
In the snap, daughters Matilda and Delilah are beaming for the camera too and baby Charlie is sitting comfortably in a baby sling.
What did fans of Helen Flanagan say?
The compliments from Helen’s followers have flooded in, as they all remark on how well she looks just a month after giving birth.
One follower commented: “Wish I looked like this after a baby, looking incredible.”
Another shared: “You look amazing after just having a baba.”
After that, a third added: “Looking lovely, who would have thought you’ve just had a gorgeous baby.”
This isn’t the first time that Helen has looked amazing since giving birth.
After baby Charlie was born in March, the 30-year-old has been seen back in her stunning wardrobe and showing off a new hair do.
When did Helen give birth?
Helen gave birth to Charlie on March 25 with her partner Scott, 32, by her side.
She kept fans up-to-date throughout her pregnancy and posted the news of her latest arrival on Instagram.
The actress wrote: “One of my proudest moments is giving birth to Charlie.
“I was so lucky I had the loveliest midwife looking after me that day and Scott and I are so grateful to her for the safe delivery of our boy.”
