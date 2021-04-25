Actress Helen Flanagan has been praised by Instagram fans for looking ‘amazing’ after giving birth to youngest son Charlie last month.

The mum-of-three shared a snap from a day out with her brood.

The 30-year-old actress posed for the camera with baby Charlie in a sling and holding the hands of daughters Matilda and Delilah.

Helen Flanagan gave birth to her third child in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing the Instagram snap with her one million followers, Helen looked relaxed as she smiled for the camera with her sunglasses on.

Read more: Helen Flanagan poses with baby Charlie as she wows fans with transformation

The Corrie actress shared the picture from a family day out at Mrs Dowsons Farm Park.

In the snap, daughters Matilda and Delilah are beaming for the camera too and baby Charlie is sitting comfortably in a baby sling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

What did fans of Helen Flanagan say?

The compliments from Helen’s followers have flooded in, as they all remark on how well she looks just a month after giving birth.

One follower commented: “Wish I looked like this after a baby, looking incredible.”

Another shared: “You look amazing after just having a baba.”

After that, a third added: “Looking lovely, who would have thought you’ve just had a gorgeous baby.”

This isn’t the first time that Helen has looked amazing since giving birth.

After baby Charlie was born in March, the 30-year-old has been seen back in her stunning wardrobe and showing off a new hair do.

Helen Flanagan has three kids with partner Scott (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Helen give birth?

Helen gave birth to Charlie on March 25 with her partner Scott, 32, by her side.

She kept fans up-to-date throughout her pregnancy and posted the news of her latest arrival on Instagram.

The actress wrote: “One of my proudest moments is giving birth to Charlie.

“I was so lucky I had the loveliest midwife looking after me that day and Scott and I are so grateful to her for the safe delivery of our boy.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.