Helen Flanagan makes an emotional confession about ‘mum guilt’ after ‘split’

Helen Flanagan has admitted to struggling with “mum guilt” in the wake of her reported split from Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street actress, rumoured to have split with her long-term footballer boyfriend, travelled to London to attend ITV’s Palooza on Tuesday night (November 15).

She talked about her kids on the blue carpet, telling OK!: “Yeah, [they are] really good, really good.

“I came up today but as soon as I was on the train, I got mum guilt I was even away and I was thinking: ‘Oh Helen!’

“You do if you’ve got kids, if you leave them for just one night you think: ‘I feel really bad!’ But they’re with their grandma tonight.”

Helen shares Matilda, seven, four-year-old Delilah and Charlie, one, with footballer Scott.

Helen Flanagan ‘split’

The actress got together with Bristol Rovers player Scott in 2009 and they were engaged for four years.

Helen had even been closing in on plans for their wedding just a few months ago.

However, by October this year, reports of Helen removing her engagement ring made headlines.

One source told The Sun: “They hit a rough patch in the summer and after Helen came back from South Africa it ended for good.”

Helen and Scott in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen moves forward after ‘split’

Actress Helen was determined to enjoy herself at the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday night and even shared her getting ready process on Instagram.

She posted a video of herself trying on different outfit options.

Fans gushed over the video, as one commented: “You look fabulous!!!!”

The former I’m A Celebrity star opted for a gorgeous one-shoulder tailored black dress for her big night out in the end.

And she teamed it with a sparkling necklace and hot pink lipstick for the star-studded ITV bash.

She also chose not to wear her engagement ring.

Helen spent the night away from her kids post Scott ‘split’ (Credit: ITV)

“They are my whole heart”

Helen often shares pictures of herself with her brood and clearly loves being a mum of three. No doubt she was keen to return to her family after the showbiz night out.

She recently posted a selfie with her three young children and said: “Every day is crazy. They are my whole heart.”

Meanwhile, Helen could be set to make a return to Coronation Street. The actress’ character Rosie Webster was last seen on the cobbles in 2018 but in early November, Helen was reportedly missing the hit soap.

One source told The Sun: “Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year but maybe late next year. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot.”

ED! previously contacted reps for Helen on the split rumours.

