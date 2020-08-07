Helen Flanagan shares loved-up snap with fiancé Scott Sinclair on her 30th birthday

Helen Flanagan has shared a loved-up snap with her fiancé Scott Sinclair for her 30th birthday.

The Coronation Street actress, has just hit the big 3-0.

She posted a picture of her snuggled up to Scott, 31 on Instagram.

Helen addressed her followers with: "Remember my 20th with you and now I’m 30 tomorrow x love you always @scotty__sinclair x."

The couple have been together for over decade.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair have been together since 2009 (Credit: splashnews.com)

Helen's army of celebrity mates rushed to congratulate her on the milestone.

Corrie actress Alexandra Mardell wished her a happy birthday.

Brooke Vincent, who plays her onscreen sister gushed: "Awwwww".

Co-star Sally Ann Matthews wrote: "So ridiculously cute."

And Sally Dynevor, who plays Helen's on-screen mother, posted: "Oooooh love you xxx."

Over on Sally's own Instagram, she posted a lovely birthday tribute to Helen.

She wrote: "Happy 30th Birthday to my dear on-screen daughter. Beautiful inside and out. #alwaysbemyrosie."

Helen responded with: "Love you so much, Sal" and a heart emoji.

The star has dyed her hair bubblegum pink to enter her new decade.

And she explained that she's had to cancel her holiday and birthday plans due to coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram stories she lamented: "I should have been flying to Ibiza this morning but obviously with the new quarantine rule we cancelled our flights.

"I really do feel for people who are in Spain at the moment."

Corrie star Helen with daughter Delilah on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan's children

Helen and Scott share two adorable daughters, Matilda, five, and Delilah, two.

The mum of two says she is trying to be more authentic this year, and has said she has stopped editing her social media photos.

She wants to be a positive influence for her girls as they grow up.

Helen shared back in June: "I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters beautiful lingerie set @pourmoiltd.

"I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years.

"My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have (no creepy comments from any creepy men here, this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block). The change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing.

"I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum. I have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that.

"Me and Matilda were dancing around here. I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example x."

