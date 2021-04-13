Helen Flanagan has left fans speechless with her incredible hair transformation – just weeks after giving birth to baby son Charlie.

The Coronation Street actress, 30, welcomed her third child with fiancé Scott Sinclair last month.

And it appears the star, who suffered from extreme pregnancy sickness, is back to her usual self.

What did Helen Flanagan share?

Taking to Instagram today (April 13), Helen shared a stunning shot of herself as she cradled baby Charlie.

She was spotted in the hairdressers after a well deserved pamper session.

With her newborn son for company, Helen treated herself to a fresh colour and cut.

Mummy feeling like a new woman with fresh hair

Showing off her locks, she wrote: “Mummy feeling like a new woman with fresh hair.

“Thankyou @jameslearhairdressing always does such an amazing job of my blonde and keeps my hair in a lovely condition.”

Meanwhile, the Manchester salon detailed Helen’s treatment on their profile.

Helen Flanagan stunned fans with her hair transformation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They explained: “Helen’s blonde has been work in progress for the past year, after lifting it up from almost black!

“We managed to lift it super clean bright blonde this time…

“And took the opportunity to cut away some of the old warmer more damaged ends to create this stunning long chunky lob.”

How did fans react?

Helen’s followers rushed to comment on the post.

One gushed: “You look amazing!”

Another added: “Glowing mumma right there.”

Helen and Scott share three gorgeous children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third wrote: “Looks fabulous and what a beautiful baby.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t believe Helen’s appearance after recently giving birth.

They shared: “How does anyone look so amazing after having a baby!”

Helen gives birth to baby Charlie

Helen gave birth to Charlie on March 25 with her partner Scott, 32, by her side.

She kept fans up-to-date throughout her pregnancy, and took to Instagram shortly after the birth.

The actress posted: “One of my proudest moments is giving birth to Charlie.

“I was so lucky I had the loveliest midwife looking after me that day and Scott and I are so grateful to her for the safe delivery of our boy.”

