Helen Flanagan poses with all three children on Instagram

The Coronation Street star gave birth last week

By Joshua Haigh

Helen Flanagan took to Instagram to reveal she’s spending Easter cuddling up to her newborn baby.

The Coronation Street actress may be stuck in lockdown like the rest of us, but she’s got a big brood to keep her company.

The 30-year-old star gave birth to her third child, Charlie, last week.

Helen Flanagan shares snap with newborn on Instagram

To mark Good Friday, Helen decided to get dressed up in matching outfits with her children.

In an adorable snap, Helen cradled her newborn in her arms.

Her five-year-old, Matilda, and two-year-old, Delilah, also cuddled up next to her.

Sadly Helen’s fiance, Scott Sinclair, wasn’t in the adorable snap.

Fans were quick to comment and share their compliments.

One wrote: “What a gorgeous family!”

“How on earth do you look so good with a week old baby? My youngest baby is 12 and I’m still trying!” joked a second fan.

A third responded: “This is just SO cute!”

Meanwhile, another added: “Gorgeous, happy Easter!”

Helen welcomed her son in March (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

When did Helen Flanagan give birth?

Helen gave birth to Charlie on March 25 with her partner Scott by her side.

She kept fans up-to-date throughout her pregnancy, and took to Instagram shortly after the birth.

The actress said: “One of my proudest moments is giving birth to Charlie.

“I was so lucky I had the loveliest midwife looking after me that day and Scott and I are so grateful to her for the safe delivery of our boy.

“She was amazing and held my hand with Scott through it. Delilah’s birth was so quick, only two hours and really straight forward.”

“I had to have my waters broken with Charlie though and he pooed, so I gave birth on the bed and didn’t let go of my gas and air for a second,” added the star.

“I feel like I can do anything now and it was really magical.”

