Helen Flanagan supported by fans as she reveals beloved family member has died

Helen Flanagan has revealed her beloved Nanna has died in an emotional tribute.

The Coronation Street star shared the sad news to her Instagram on Thursday as she called her grandmother “an amazing lady”.

Helen said her Nanna passed away this week and admitted she wishes she could give her “one last cuddle”.

Helen included photos of her Nanna cuddling her daughters Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, and son Charlie, one.

Helen wrote: “My Nanna passed away this week. I loved and love my Nanna so much.

“She was an amazing lady and I am proud to be Nancy’s granddaughter.”

Helen paid tribute to her “amazing” Nanna (Credit: Shutterstock)

The star continued: “I am so grateful for the precious times we shared and that my Nanna got to see all three of my beautiful children that my Nanna loved so much and gave her so much joy.

“I have the best childhood memories, holiday memories and memories with my babies with my Nanna that I am so grateful for.”

Concluding her message, Helen wrote: “I wish I could see and give her one last cuddle and tell her how much I loved her but I think she knew.”

Helen said her Nanna “got to see all three of my beautiful children” (Credit: ITV)

Helen’s followers offered their support and condolences in the comment section.

Her Corrie co-star Sally Dynevor, who plays Helen’s on-screen mum, wrote: “Oh Helen I’m so sorry. Love to you and the famil family.”

Katie McGlynn said: “Sending so much love my darling.”

Michelle Keegan added: “So sorry for your loss Hels.”

Meanwhile, fans also offered Helen their support as one person said: “So sorry for your loss, much love to you and your family.”

Another wrote: “So sorry for your loss. It’s lovely you have such wonderful memories of her and the good times.”

One commented: “Oh Helen sending all my love, how amazing she got to meet all three little ones.”

