Helen Flanagan has revealed on Instagram that she was emotional when she stopped breastfeeding her son Charlie.

The former Coronation Street actress opened up about the emotional time while answering questions from fans on Instagram.

When she was asked if she still breastfeeds her one-year-old son, Helen shared a selfie of herself with tears running down her face.

She wrote: “No. I finished feeding Charlie at 14 months. It’s so emotional when you stop feeding I think it’s because it’s highly likely Charlie is my last baby.

Helen Flanagan shared a teary selfie on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Helen Flanagan in tears on Instagram over son

“It took a good two months to get Charlie off the boob and I had to get help with that. I finished feeding on our summer holiday to Dubai but I had a fun child-free trip planned that I needed Charlie to be off the boob for so I looked at the positives.”

Helen went on to share that she found the process easier with daughter Delilah and Charlie.

However, it was a different story altogether with eldest daughter Matilda because she was a brand new mother at the time.

Helen said: “I was told my latch wasn’t right, I had no confidence I was being so overwhelmed with being a mum anyway and shocked, I’d never even changed a nappy before.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough year for the ITV actress.

Helen Flanagan is newly single (Credit: Splashnews)

Actress Helen splits from her partner

Helen ended her engagement to Bristol Rovers footballer Scott after 13 years together, it was claimed recently.

A source told The Sun in October that the pair were planning to still come together for Christmas.

The insider said: “Helen’s sole focus is the three children she shares with Scott and they want to make this Christmas as ‘normal’ as possible.”

It’s believed the pair had planned something “special” for their kids.

The insider added: “Scott is a professional footballer so often he won’t be around on Christmas Day because of his fixtures list. However, Helen and Scott are planning something special for the children.

“Although they’re no longer together they will work together to make it magical for the kids,” added the insider. “Helen is not open to talk of reconciliation and she just wants them to focus on being co-parents.”

