Helen Flanagan determined to transform body after 'Christmas cellulite'

Soap star Helen Flanagan has said she's got cellulite on her thighs after eating too much chocolate over Christmas.

The Coronation Street actress admitted she feels like a "sloth" after indulging in junk food over the festive season.

Helen said she "can't believe" the amount of chocolate she's eaten since Christmas Eve.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas Eve ✨ wearing @hadesignsltd 🖤✨ A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:00am PST

She said: "So, I'm just giving the kids a bath. Excuse me, I've been an absolute sloth since Christmas Eve.

"I think from December 1st all I've ate is chocolate. I actually can't believe how much chocolate I've consumed over the last few days.

"I feel like the biggest sloth and I can feel the cellulite on my thighs, but 2020 is coming up and I'm determined to smash my fitness goals.

"I can't wait to share with you my fitness transformation, I hope."

Last month, Helen rejected the idea of returning to Corrie at the moment.

Helen admitted she overindulged over Christmas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The actress has revealed she is "too busy being a mum" to make a comeback as Rosie Webster.

"I miss being on Corrie, but at the moment I'm just so busy," she told the Daily Star Sunday.

"I'm trying to work out when I can go back. I don't know when it'll be. It could be next year but I'm not sure.

"It depends on my girls. My youngest is 16 months. Obviously when you're a mum your kids come first. So it's about finding the right time to do things. Being on a soap means you have a pretty busy schedule."

Helen went on maternity last year to have her second daughter, Delilah.

The star is also a mum to daughter Matilda, four, with her fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The couple got engaged in May last year after Scott popped the question at Disney Land.

