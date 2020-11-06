Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan has defended her parenting skills and insisted she’s not “lazy”.

The actress, 30, took to Instagram to explain why she’s only just potty training her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Delilah now.

Helen is currently pregnant with her third child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:03am PST

Why did Helen Flanagan explain all on Instagram?

Taking to the social media site, pregnant Helen explained that she suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum.

The condition causes nausea, vomiting, dehydration and weight loss.

Read more: Pregnant Helen Flanagan misses ‘everything about Corrie’ and ‘would love’ to go back

Explaining why she’s waited to potty train Delilah until now, she said: “Going back to potty training this month and lockdown. I really do not like potty training at all.”

“I would have done it earlier with Delilah Pops but I’ve been so unwell with my hyperemesis (anyone that’s had this knows the last thing you want to do is potty train your little one).”

Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan has defended her parenting skills (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Helen say about potty training?

Helen, whose fiance is footballer Scott Sinclair, continued: “I tried in April but she just wasn’t ready I don’t feel, she would get far too upset and I wasn’t in my own house so it was more stressful.

Read more: This year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants ‘revealed’ nine days before show starts

“She uses the potty at home quite a lot and at nursery.”

She uses the potty at home quite a lot and at nursery.

Helen then said that it’s not down to “lazy parenting”.

She also explained that her five-year-old daughter Matilda only started potty training when she was three.

This was down to filming commitments and Helen’s pregnancy sickness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on Oct 14, 2020 at 12:50am PDT

How has Helen been coping with pregnancy?

Last month, Helen opened up about her struggles with morning sickness.

She told her 961,000 Instagram followers that this time around it was really affecting her.

“I had it before with both girls but this time has been SO tough,” she said.

“I felt weak most days and really struggled to eat – it was a vicious circle because the more hungry I got, the more sick I was.

“It made me feel really low, it just felt like it would never end.”