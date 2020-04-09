Heinz opens online shop for baked beans, soup and spaghetti hoops deliveries

Self-isolating baked beans fans have been given a handy alternative to supermarket shopping after Heinz unveiled a new delivery service.

Heinz to Home will deliver favourite products directly to the homes of customers.

Bundles of tinned items are going on sale for a tenner, with £3.50 for postage and packing.

The bundles comprise sixteen cans of the range's most popular and "essential varieties".

Heinz have launched their first delivery service (Credit: Heinz UK Facebook)

Read more: Newsnight's Emily Maitlis inspires with moving, powerful words about surviving coronavirus

Eight tins of baked beans, four of spaghetti hoops and four of tomato soup are in each package.

That works out at around 63p for each can, which compares favourably to most supermarket pricing.

We know you can’t always get the items you’re looking for at the moment.

Heinz to Home is available from today, Thursday April 9.

Orders can be made at heinztohome.co.uk with the expectation that deliveries will arrive within three days.

Read more: Greggs' 'delicious' Nacho Chilli Cheese Bake is back on sale at Iceland

'Directly to you or to someone you care about'

A message on the website reads: "We know you can’t always get the items you’re looking for at the moment.

"And we also understand that people currently have less opportunity to shop.

"So we've set up Heinz To Home, an online service that lets you order a bundle of Heinz varieties directly to you or to someone you care about."

The range of products available for delivery may at some point include Heinz's iconic tomato ketchup, too.

Free delivery for frontline workers

Furthermore, delivery is free for "frontline workers keeping our country going at the moment".

The discount applies to NHS workers, emergency services workers, social care workers and those in the Armed Forces.

Anyone with Blue Light Card will receive a unique code for their online shop to ensure the free delivery of their purchases.

Heinz executive Jojo de Noronha commented: "The shop is a first for us, and it comes in response to stories we’ve all heard in the last few weeks.

"Stories about people struggling to access food and basic necessities, where people are understandably upset about how they are going to eat and stay healthy during this pandemic, and about people who need food but can’t access it in any of the usual ways.

"While we continue to work day and night to get our most loved Heinz varieties on shelf, we hope this new initiative will help those who cannot otherwise access our products."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.