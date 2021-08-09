Heidi Range gives birth to second daughter and reveal’s adorable tot’s cute name

Heidi Range has shared beautiful images of her new baby daughter.

The former Sugababes star, 38, took to social media site Instagram to show fans the joyful images of her second child.

She also revealed the adorable tot’s new name.

What did Heidi Range share on Instagram?

Sharing three images of the babe, Heidi also showed fans a snap of mother and daughter having a cute cuddle.

She said: “She’s here!!!

“We are delighted to introduce you to our little bundle of joy: Athena Veronica Partakis

“Born at 9.05pm, August 5th 2021, 6lb 1oz of pure love.”

What did her celeb pals say?

It wasn’t long before celeb pals and fans got in touch to congratulate Heidi and to welcome Athena into the world.

Gaby Roslin said: “Huge congratulations [party emoji] she’s so beautiful [love-heart emoji] and what a gorgeous name!”

Elsewhere, Loose Women’s Charlene White said: “Congratulations darling! xx”

Lisa Faulkner also added her congratulations by saying: “Congratulations to you what a beautiful addition to your gorgeous family.”

Nicole Appleton said: “Congratulations!!! [party emoji] She’s absolutely beautiful!!!”

Finally, Christine Lampard called the tot “perfection”.

What happened to Heidi last year?

Heidi, who’s married to Alex Partakis, finally had some good news to shout about after Athena’s birth.

During Christmas 2020, she revealed she had to make a dash to the hospital with her eldest daughter.

“Finally home after what I can only describe as our worst Christmas and most terrifying days ever,” she told fans.

Heidi revealed that her two-year-old daughter Aurelia had a bad reaction to a virus.

She said that she felt “drained and bruised” by the experience.