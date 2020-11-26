Heavy D, former Storage Hunters and Celebrity Big Brother star, has died but his cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Reports today (Thursday, November 26) have speculated over how the larger-than-life personality tragically passed away, with coronavirus considered a potential factor.

Heavy D – whose real name was Colin Newell – was only 47.

Heavy D was said to have died from a heart attack (Credit: Terry Scott/ FameFlynet.uk.com/ SplashNews.com)

What was the cause of death for Heavy D?

It is yet to be confirmed, but the Daily Mail reported that Heavy D’s brothers found him on the kitchen floor after no one heard from him for several days.

His worried brothers are said to have seen his body on the kitchen floor through a window of his north London home.

The star is usually a frequent social media user, but the lack of activity during the past few days worried his family.

That’s when his brothers decided to see if he was OK.

Did Heavy D die of COVID?

Elsewhere, The Sun newspaper reported that a relative wondered if Colin may have died from coronavirus.

One told the paper: “This is very early days and the cause of his death is a mystery at the moment.

“He was obviously a big guy so there’s an investigation on whether it is linked to COVID.”

His agent said medics are still investigating the exact cause of death.

Colin appeared on his Youtube channel last week (Credit: YouTube)

What did Heavy D do in the hours leading up to his death?

The newspaper pieced together his movements during his last 24 hours. It says he visited local costume designer Lorna Onabanjo.

Lorna told the publication: “I was the last to see him alive.

We spent the night playing Monopoly and singing Karaoke and having a few drinks.

“We spent the night playing Monopoly and singing karaoke and having a few drinks.

“He was feeling a bit down because suddenly a lot of people who hadn’t spoken to him in years were coming out of the woodwork trying to be his friend again…”

She said that she was “really going to miss him” and that he was like a “big kid”.

Colin also appeared on his YouTube channel one week ago.

Who else left tributes to Heavy D?

Colin’s ex-fiance and mother of his daughter, Byrony Harris, left her own tribute on social media.

She said on Instagram: “I loved him so much we had a lot of love for each other as well as so much hate!

“We have a child together and he did love her but things happen!

“I’m so sorry Colin, rest in peace you silly man.”

The couple split in 2017.

