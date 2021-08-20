Heather Bone shares hilarious Gordon Ramsay f-bomb tribute video amid cancer battle

Heather Bone has shared a hilarious tribute video from Gordon Ramsay containing the celebrity chef’s trademark f-bomb.

Heather, 42, is a favourite with This Morning after she revealed on the show that she was suffering from terminal cancer and only has months to live.

Courageous Heather has been ticking off some of her bucket list items, and being sworn at by Gordon was one of them.

**WARNING – THIS VIDEO CONTAINS BAD LANGUAGE**

The video was on the bucket list of Heather Bone

Heather shared the video on Instagram and thanked her two boys Louis and Marcus for her “fantastic” bucket list item from the chef.

Then it was down to Gordon himself, who filmed the video in his kitchen.

“Hey Heather, it’s me, your favourite chef… Jamie Oliver. I’m joking, it’s me Gordon!

“Listen, I’ve been watching you for these last couple of months and you a re a big inspiration.

“I know it’s been a tough time and you’ve put this request forward.

“I’d never tell a lady to do that, but for you I’ll do anything.”

Gordon fulfilled Heather’s wish (Credit: Instagram)

“So here goes,” Gordon continued.

Slamming his hand down on the counter, he said: “Heather… why don’t you just [bleep] off! Please!

“Now, that took a lot because normally I have to be upset with someone to tell them to [bleep] off. You I can’t be upset with.

“Lots of love from all the Ramsays, love to all your family but more importantly, I’m thinking about you.

“Have a good day and take care. Lots of love.”

Heather captioned the video: “Thank you @gordongram for this video. If [you’re] ever in Selsey, come to mine and do us meal??”

Heather is battling terminal cancer (Credit: ITV)

Fans loved the video… and Gordon’s swearing!

It wasn’t long before Heather’s fans responded to the video.

One wrote: “Fingers crossed that after the message you get the meal!”

Another said: “That’s brill Heather!! Hope you are having a good day xxxx”

A third lavished praise on Gordon: “How lovely of Gordon to be so nice!

“You have wonderful boys and husband and I truly hope you have your bucket list and your hearts every desire fulfilled Heather ! Lots of love.”

Finally one followed joked: “I never thought I’d see the day that someone saying [bleep] off could make me cry.”