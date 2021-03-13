Heartbroken James Jordan has paid tribute to his “hero” dad Allan after he passed away.

James revealed the news to fans on Twitter earlier today (March 13).

Earlier in the week, James revealed that he thought his beloved dad was “ready to go”.

James Jordan has revealed his dad Allan has passed away (Credit: Splash News)

What did James Jordan say about his dad?

James shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter earlier today.

He said: “My dad became an angel at 8.05am.

Read more: James Jordan in tears on Loose Woman over dad Allan

“I will forever miss him.

“My dad will always be my HERO.

“RIP Daddy.”

How did James’ dad pass away?

James didn’t reveal his dad’s cause of death.

However, he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

My dad will always be my HERO.

He has been in ill health for a while, and was also diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April 2020.

Read more: James Jordan vows to get fit after piling on three stone

Posting on social media yesterday James revealed: “No one should have to go through what my family are watching my dad go through.

“I pray to God that you come soon and make him one of your angels. He has his bags packed and is ready to go and see his mum and dad again.

“My dad is my hero. @BrainTumourOrg needs your support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

How did fans react?

Fans rallied round upon hearing the sad news.

“Oh no James I am so so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and love are with you all at this sad sad time,” said one.

Another commented: “I’m so sorry mate. Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

A third said: “Condolences to you and all of your family James. May your dad rest in peace.”

“So so sorry James… you must be heartbroken… he’s at peace now. Sending so much love to you and all your family,” said another.

“Truly sorry for your loss James. My thoughts with you & your family,” another commented.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and send your condolences.