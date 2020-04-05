Health Secretary Matt Hancock slams sunbathers for ignoring coronavirus lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has criticised sunbathers for ignoring the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Photos have shown people across the UK breaking the rules and spending their weekend lying around sunning themselves on beaches and in parks.

However, Mr Hancock stressed the plea not to go outside unless it's absolutely necessary was "not a request, it is a requirement".

#Coronavirus: "If you don’t want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home then you’ve got to follow the rules," says Health Secretary Matt Hancock#Marr https://t.co/nyk2HWcZ39 pic.twitter.com/z7SbHjSvm6 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 5, 2020

He also threatened to ban all exercise outside if Brits don't stick to lockdown rules.

What has he said?

Mr Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show today (April 5): "If you don't want us to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside the home, you have got to follow the rules.

"Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday morning, he added: "To the very small minority who are continuing to flout the guidance - you are putting others lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harms way."

Mr Hancock threatened to ban all exercise outside if Brits don't stick to lockdown rules (Credit: Sky News)

Mr Hancock admitted he finds it "quite unbelievable" that people are still ignoring the advice.

He insisted: "We are crystal clear in the guidance what people should or shouldn't do.

"This is not a request, it's a requirement. People need to follow it."

It comes after the UK death toll rose by 708 to a total of 4,313.

NHS England has said a five-year-old child - who had underlying health problems - was one of victims to have died after testing positive for the deadly bug.

Michael Gove paid tribute to the young child (Credit: Twitter/Downing Street)

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove paid tribute to the child during the government's daily press conference.

He said: "Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old child with underlying health conditions who’s tragically died."

The number of confirmed cases have also risen from 38,168 to 41,903 as Brits continue in lockdown.

