Hayley Tamaddon took her son Jasper to the hospital again after he became poorly.

The former Corrie, Emmerdale and Dancing On Ice star, 44, recently revealed how her son became “really poorly” and had to go to hospital.

However, on Wednesday night, Hayley revealed her little boy was taken into hospital again as she thanked the “amazing” staff.

Hayley took her son to the hospital again (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The star shared a photo of her son asleep on her Instagram Stories.

Hayley wrote: “Ended up in hospital again today with a very poorly boy.

“He got better only to get worse again. Thank you to the amazing staff at @SalfordRoyalNHS… we are so lucky to have the #NHS.”

It comes just days after Hayley opened up about her son’s condition in an Instagram post and said he was getting better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Tamaddon (@hayleysoraya)

What did Hayley Tamaddon say about her son Jasper?

Showing an adorable pic of herself with Jasper, Hayley wrote a lengthy message describing her trauma.

“Hi! Hope everyone’s OK,” she began.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for a while for a few personal reasons… one of those being that Jasper was really poorly.

“He’s on the mend now thank God but for two weeks he’s not been well at all, bless him, and we ended up in hospital one night.

Read more: Hayley Tamaddon in Emmerdale: What happened to Delilah Dingle?

“He’s on antibiotics now and is much better.

“During that time he wouldn’t eat anything, and didn’t want the boob… since he’s got better he just wants to bite it!

“And my poor nips just can’t take it anymore. I swear he’s so close to ripping one off!”

Hayley said her breastfeeding days are over (Credit: ITV)

The end of Hayley’s breastfeeding journey

Hayley continued by saying that she thinks that this is the end of her “breastfeeding journey”.

She said: “Considering I was only going to do it for the first six weeks… I’m so proud of myself for managing 18 months.

It’s been a beautiful journey, and I’m really sad, but it’s time to smother my nips in coconut butter and let them heal.

“It’s been a beautiful journey, and I’m really sad, but it’s time to smother my nips in coconut butter and let them heal.”

She ended the message by asking her followers for advice on how to stop breastfeeding suddenly.

Fans rushed to support Hayley (Credit: Seb / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

How did her fans react?

Her Corrie pal, Samia Longchambon (née Ghadie), said: “Get the cabbage leaves in the freezer Hayley… hope Jasper is OK!”

Another Corrie star, Sally Ann Matthews, sent a string of red heart and clapping hand emojis.

A third follower said: “Sorry to hear Jasper has been poorly… that must have been frightening for you.

“You’ve done soooo well with breastfeeding!”

Read more: Princess Beatrice baby name odds after royal announces pregnancy

Another wrote: “Sorry to hear Jasper hasn’t been well.

“Hope he is doing OK now and on the mend, it’s awful when they are unwell and you feel so helpless.

“Sending you both lots of love.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.