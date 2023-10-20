Tributes pour in as The Crown actress Haydn Gwynne dies aged 66: ‘Far too young’

The Crown star Haydn Gwynne has died at the age of 66.

The news of the star’s death was sadly announced earlier today (Friday, October 20).

Haydn Gwynne has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Haydn Gwynne dies aged 66

Today it was sadly announced that Haydn Gwynne has died.

The star, who featured in the likes of Drop Dead the Donkey, The Windsors, and The Crown passed away at the age of 66.

Her representatives announced her death with a statement this afternoon. “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends,” they said.

“We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

Haydn’s fans were left devastated (Credit: ITV)

Fans pay tribute to late star

Fans of the star took to social media to pay tribute upon hearing the devastating news.

“Terribly sad to hear of the death of Haydn Gwynne. A wonderful actress. Far too young. 66. RIP,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Very sad news, Haydn Gwynne was a talented actress and will be greatly missed,” another said.

“What dreadful news!!! She was a highly recognised and distinguished actress. My condolences to Jason, Orlando, Harrison and all her family, friends and colleagues at this sad time,” a third wrote.

“Oh my goodness, such a great actress. Her Camilla in the Windsors was hilarious,” another said.

Haydn had a long distinguished career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The life and career of Haydn Gwynne

Haydn was perhaps most famous recently for her role as Camilla in The Windsors, alongside Harry Enfield.

Her first high profile comedy role came in Drop Dead the Donkey in 1990. She also appeared in Time Riders and Peak Practice.

Haydn appeared in a number of West End productions, including Billy Elliot. She also performed in numerous Royal Shakespeare productions.

Last year, she played the role of Susan Hussey in series 5 of The Crown.

She lived in London with her parnter, Jason Phipps, and their two sons.

Read more: Coleen Nolan reveals sad loss as fans offer support: ‘I lost him this weekend

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.