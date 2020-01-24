The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 24th January 2020
Have you made the world a better place this National Compliment Day?

By Nancy Brown

Giving or receiving a compliment goes a long way to boosting the mood.

And there's no better day than today to get involved.

Yes, January 24 is National Compliment Day – have you received any yet?

Today is the perfect day to spread kindness and positivity (Credit: Unsplash)

When you receive a compliment it acts as a boost to your happiness as well as your confidence.

So if you see someone deserving, there's never been a better time to spread some love and positivity.

Hey you. Yes you, reading this right now. Your hair looks great.

You could brighten the day of a friend, a work colleague or a stranger in the street.

And, if you feel too shy to actually tell them in person, do it over social media.

Twitter has most certainly been getting in on the act, spreading the love and urging you to get involved, too.

The day has been celebrated since 1998, when Americans Kathy Chamberlin and Debby Hoffman decided it was time to spread a little love and kindness.

