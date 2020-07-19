Harvey Price shares heartwarming video message from hospital: 'Thank you everyone'

Poorly Harvey Price has shared a heartwarming message to his fans.

Harvey, 18, addressed mum Katie Price's social media followers in a touching video.

As he leaned on Katie, 42, he thanked fans for their well wishes and said he was looking forward to a nap.

Katie said: "Harv - what do you want to say to all them people that have given you lovely messages?"

Harvey Price is finally out of intensive care (Credit: Instagram @katieprice)

Harvey responded: "Thank you for coming for seeing Harvey Price from the hospital. Epsom."

"How does Harvey feel now?"

Katie added: "And that you feel a lot better?"

He replied: "Yes. Thank you everyone."

Katie then asked: "How does Harvey feel now?"

He said: "Better."

The mum-of-five said he was going to bed soon and that she sadly couldn't stay with him because of lockdown restrictions.

Katie and Harvey have an undeniably close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They told each other they love one another, and Katie reassured him that she would be back the next day.

Harvey's younger half-brother, Junior Andre, commented: "Doin so well big bro."

And Katie's ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, wrote: "Happy he is on the mend. Strong boy."

The teen was rushed to hospital last weekend after suffering a soaring temperature.

He remained for most of the week in ICU, only to be moved out of intensive care on Friday.

Harvey suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind, autistic and has learning and behavioural difficulties.

Katie has shared how difficult it has been not being able to stay constantly by Harvey's side.

She wrote in a previous post how it was "hard as due to limited visiting hours and COVID I can't be by his bedside".

Harvey has been the victim of cruel internet trolling in the past.

Earlier this month Katie spoke to the Petitions Committee in an online investigation into online abuse.

Here she detailed the vile messages she has received targeting her disabled son.

She is also campaigning to introduce Harvey's Law, which would make online abuse illegal.

Cricket player Ben Stokes, comedian Frankie Boyle and social media star Dapper Laughs have all been accused of mocking her son in the past.

In an earlier social media video posted by Katie, Harvey begged: "Please don't be horrible to Harvey."

