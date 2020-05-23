Harvey Price interrupts Katie Price YouTube video with request to go skiing

Former glamour model Katie Price has released her latest YouTube video.

The mum-of-five, 42, opens up about her time on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win.

However, a cameo from her son Harvey, 17, is what caught the most attention of her loyal fanbase.

As Katie shared behind the scenes secrets of the gruelling reality show, Harvey crashed her video.

He can be heard behind the camera issuing a rather unusual request.

Katie Price initially looked annoyed at Harvey's interruption (Image credit: YouTube)

He says: "Mum I want to go skiing tomorrow."

"Bit random Harv"

A clearly perplexed Katie admits that his request is rather "random".

However, she doesn't stop addressing the camera and her YouTube viewers.

She replies: "All of a sudden Harvey wants to go skiing tomorrow.

"That's a bit random Harv. You wanna go skiing?"

She then adds: "Sorry for interrupting your questions but it is YouTube and it is what I do."

Harvey then clarifies: "Milton Keynes".

Katie realises he means the indoors skiing facility in the midlands called Snozone.

But she soon saw the funny side to his request (Image credit: YouTube)

She says: "Oh you want to go to Milton Keynes, the indoor skiing, that's random.

"Now he wants to go skiing"

"Obviously Harvey has decided to interrupt. Me talking about going down cliffs and now he wants to go skiing."

Indeed Katie had just been talking about how challenging abseiling down cliffs was on the Celebrity SAS.

Harvey then tells his mum he loves her and allows her to get back to her YouTube time.

The pair are currently self-isolating together in Surrey.

And her fans couldn't get enough of Harvey's brief appearance.

Katie with son Harvey on Loose Women back in 2016 (Image credit: ITV)

One fan wrote in the comments: "I love Harvey...I have watched him grow up through the power of media [the good parts ] there's just something about him.

"Katie, I'm a mother myself and I think you're an amazing mum... Love the channel, love the kids."

Another posted: "Omg I do hope you do the show again look forward to it. Love Harvey in the background."

A third chimed in with: "When's Harvey's channel gonna be up and running?... I'll be first to subscribe."

And a fourth agreed: "Come on bring Harvey his own channel!"

A fifth praised: "Do more videos with Harvey."

