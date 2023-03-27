Most extreme Harry Styles fan reactions to that kiss with Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Losers’

Harry Styles was filmed kissing model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, and it caused a big stir among fans – and it’s not all good.

While the famous pair have yet to confirm any sort of relationship, fans have had all sorts of reactions to the new romance.

The pop star was previously linked to Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, before they reportedly split last year.

Harry Styles fans are not happy with the recent development in his love life… (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry Styles kisses Emily Ratajkowski: ‘It MUST be staged’

The famous pair were filmed kissing next to a car on the streets of Tokyo.

While it doesn’t particularly look like Harry and Emily are aware of the camera filming them, fans believe the video is staged.

One fan wrote: “Harry kissing Emily in Japan is the most staged thing and it’s so funny.”

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently pic.twitter.com/mBf12At0Lo — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) March 26, 2023

Another person said: “This Harry Styles with Emily Ratajkowski is cracking me up like it is the most obvious PR stunt I have ever seen.”

A third fan complained: “Why is it that every time Harry is seen with a woman, it’s a PR stunt?”

Harry has previously been linked to stars such as Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift and Caroline Flack.

Fans are ‘disgusted’ by the kiss: ‘I feel like I am in mourning’

Some fans admitted that they thought the kiss was “gross” and Harry had given them the “ick” – that feeling you get when someone you like disgusts you.

One fan took to Tiktok to say: “I feel like I am in mourning.

“The way you kissed Emily, Harry Styles. The way you – I can’t even think about it.

“Why were your eyes wide open?!”

Another fan agreed, commenting: “Why was he stood hunched over like a grandpa and kissing her like a fish.”

The ‘disgusted’ comments didn’t end there, with another fan adding: “What did I just see?! GIVE ME CLOROX TO WASH MY EYES.”

‘I feel betrayed’ – Some fans feel cheated

Some fans simply thought it should be them kissing him instead of Emily, even going as far to say they felt “cheated” on.

One fan made a video removing their Harry Styles merch from their room. They wrote: “This is a joke… no it’s not I feel betrayed #cheater”

Another fan joked: “Please stop posting these videos of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

A third fan admitted: “Just saw Harry Styles passionately making out with Emily Ratajkowski… I can’t breathe.”

Other fans have admitted their “anger” over the new romance. One fan wrote: “Me being mad at harry styles cause I’m a jealous [bleep]”

But some fans saw sense: “People who are hating on Emily and Harry are just plain losers…”

Emily Ratajkowski has become the victim of trolling following the kiss (Credit: Cover Images)

Emily Ratajkowski trolled and ‘shamed’ by Harry Styles fans

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has been the victim of some rough trolling since the video surfaced.

Known for starring in films such as Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty, the actress and model’s Instagram has been bombarded with comments from Harry Styles fans.

On one recent post, a Harry Styles fan commented: “So you’re the one who took my man, okay now we have problems.”

Another fan said: “Tell me that you are NOT kissing Harry Styles.”

Male celebrities do this all the time and people don’t say anything to those men but when it’s a woman it’s a problem.

Emily has previously been linked to stars such as Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt and Eric Andre in recent months.

Emily was “shamed” for her recent relationships, with fans of the actress and model coming to her defence.

One Twitter user wrote: “I love her, male celebrities do this all the time and people don’t say anything to those men but when it’s a woman it’s a problem.”

Another person added: “If you go into the real world you’ll see that this is actually completely normal. It’s called dating!

“Yes, women date and sometimes they don’t work out and then you move on! Hope this helps!”

It seems that Harry fans are still growing through all the stages of grief over this new romance…

