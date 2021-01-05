Harry Styles dating history: Olivia Wilde the latest in a string of older women

Harry Styles is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde after the pair were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding.

The former One Direction star, 26, was pictured alongside the 36-year-old actress at the ceremony in Montecito, California, over the weekend.

The heartthrob is no stranger to dating older women, following a string of highly publicised romances.

Harry Styles is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating?

It comes after the new couple were pictured holding hands at the wedding of his manager Jeff Azoff and Glenne Christiaansen.

Ahead of the ceremony, the pair were also spotted arriving at Harry’s house in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Harry and Olivia have dated “for a couple of weeks” after meeting on the set of upcoming flick, Don’t Worry Darling.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde recently split from fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, at the beginning of last year.

Olivia and Harry were spotted holding hands at a wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While the pair are yet to confirm their romance, fans have went wild for the rumoured new couple.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Big congrats to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.”

Another wrote: “If Harry and Olivia are dating, that’s cool. If Harry and Olivia are just friends, that’s cool too. It’s not that hard guys.”

A third added: “Would kill to have my wedding overshadowed by Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. Props to Jeff.”

If Harry and Olivia are a couple then I'm happy for both of them. I love Harry to death, and I'd never be disrespectful to anyone he dates. Good luck to them.

What has Harry said about dating older women?

Harry has always been open about dating older women, having previously revealed he’d date someone as old as his mum.

When asked what his age limit was, he explained: “Any woman older than my mum Anne — who is 43.”

That’s certainly good news for Olivia, who is 10 years his senior.

At the time of the 2012 interview, Harry was just 18-years-old and was previously linked to Caroline Flack, who was 32.

Harry has dated a string of older women (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who has the singer dated in the past?

After meeting on the X Factor, Harry and Caroline reportedly dated in secret for months.

The late Love Island host once said: “We were both single, we got on well and we had a laugh. It was only when it become public knowledge that things turned sour.”

The Dunkirk actor was also linked to now 42-year-old Nicole Scherzinger, and enjoyed a short romance with singer Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, the star reportedly had a fling with radio DJ Lucy Horobin and Rod Stewart’s daughter in his early career – both women were older than Harry.

