Friday 27th December 2019
Harry Redknapp shares sweet family photo with son Jamie and grandkids on Boxing day

A family get-together

By Rebecca Carter

Former I'm A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp has shared a sweet family photo with son Jamie and his wife Sandra.

The family got together to celebrate Christmas including Harry's grandchildren, Emilie, Harry Jr, Bobbie and Molly.

In the photo, Harry is seen with his arms around Jamie and Molly as Sandra wrapped her arm around her son.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Boxing Day ❤️🙌

A post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp) on

Harry captioned the post: "Happy Boxing Day."

Fans loved the family snap with one person commenting: "What a lovely family."

You all look absolutely fabulous as always.

Another gushed: "Lovely family photo," while a third added: "You all look absolutely fabulous as always."

Harry, 72, later shared a video of Sandra wearing an inflatable Santa suit.

He joked: "Too much Christmas pudding Sandra?!!"

View this post on Instagram

Too much Christmas pudding Sandra?!!🤣❤️

A post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp) on

In the video, Harry said: "Sandra's had too much Christmas pudding," as the pair laughed.

Meanwhile, Harry's son Jamie shared a photo of himself with his two boys watching a match of football on Boxing Day.

He shared a photo of him with his arms around Beau, 11, and Charley, 15, in the stadium.

Jamie wrote: "Boxing Day football back where it all began @officialafcb."

Fans gushed over the "handsome" family, with one gushing: "Three lovely boys, Merry Christmas."

Another said: "Sons take after their handsome dad in the looks department."

View this post on Instagram

Boxing Day football back where it all began @officialafcb . Thanks for looking after us @stevefletcher33 @_jay_2009 .

A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp) on

Jamie shares his boys with his ex Louise Redknapp, who he split from in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Louise insisted she and Jamie are still good friends as she said during an Heart Radio appearance: "It’s been really tough.

"But I mean, you know, he’s my best friend. It’s been really tough but things happen."

At the time, she added:  "I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

