Harry Redknapp shares heartbreaking news about his surviving dog following pooch Lulu’s death

Harry Redknapp has shared a heartbreaking update on his surviving dog following the death of his beloved pooch Lulu.

The I’m A Celebrity winner, who owned two English bulldogs with his wife Sandra, sadly lost Lulu earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram for the first time since Lulu’s death, Harry revealed it hasn’t been easy for their remaining dog Barney.

What did Harry Redknapp say?

The former football manager, 73, shared a snap of himself and Barney on Christmas Day.

Barney looked particularly sad as he sported a pair of reindeer antlers.

Barney is missing his mate Lulu

Captioning the shot, Harry penned: “Happy Christmas from Me and Barney. Barney is missing his mate Lulu, who we sadly lost just before Christmas but is still being the lovely boy that he is.

“I hope you’ve all had the best time you can in these difficult times… stay safe. Best wishes Harry, Sandra and Barney.”

Harry Redknapp shared a heartbreaking update on his remaining dog Barney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans think?

Harry’s fans were quick to show their support on the emotional post.

One said: “Aww bless you all such a said time missing a member of the family. Merry Christmas.”

Another wrote: “Devastated for you. I have two, Archie & Ruby… thinking of you.”

A third added: “Aww I’m so sorry to hear about Lulu. Lots of love to you all especially Barney missing his playmate.”

Harry and his wife Sandra shared two bulldogs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry’s post comes days after the star paid tribute to his four-legged friend Lulu.

He said: “We are very sad to have lost our lovely Lulu on Sunday morning.

“11 and a half years of love, lots of cuddles and walks (Which was Lulu’s favourite thing to do).”

Harry added: “Forever in mine, Sandra’s and Barney’s hearts.”

The former football manager paid tribute to Lulu this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed Barney was rushed to the vets last year after eating Christmas cake.

The dog lover said Lulu had to undergo the procedure in case she also ate the cake, which was filled with raisins.

He told The Sun: “Barney’s a bit of a boy, so Barney’s ate the Christmas cake. So we take him to the vet, and they have to pump its stomach, because currants, that would kill them, they would die.

“It would have killed him. So poor Lulu, who hasn’t eaten any, they pumped her stomach just in case she’d ate some.”

