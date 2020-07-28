Harry Redknapp poses for sweet beach photo with son Jamie and grandsons in birthday tribute

Harry Redknapp has shared a sweet birthday tribute to his grandson Charley.

The I'm A Celebrity winner posted a photo of himself, son Jamie and his grandsons Charley and Beau on a beach.

The picture shows Harry with his arms wrapped around footballer Jamie and eldest grandson Charley as Beau stood next to them.

What did Harry Redknapp say?

Harry, 73, wrote: "Happy Birthday to my amazing grandson @charley_redknapp.

"So proud of you and the amazing man you are growing into. Love you Chaz."

Jamie commented: "The boys," followed by a love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Jamie also paid tribute to his son on his 16th birthday.

He shared a snap of himself and Charley when he was a baby.

What did Jamie say?

Jamie included photos showing Charley growing up until now.

So proud of you and the amazing man you are growing into.

The star wrote: "My boy is 16 today. Keep working hard at everything you do and that includes school work and not just rugby!!!

"We’re incredibly proud of the man you’re becoming, keep listening and learning be well mannered and kind and you will go a long way."

He added: "Can’t wait to beat you at golf tomorrow. Love you big man. Your Dad."

Jamie said he's "incredibly proud" of his son Charley (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Charley's mum Louise Redknapp also shared a sweet message.

The singer shared a string of photos with her son including ones of them on holiday.

Louise gushed: "To my amazing big boy @charley_redknapp. I’m so proud of the man you’re becoming.

"You make me laugh you make me strong and to have you by my side means we’ll always be OK.

"I don’t know what i’d do without you! Happy 16th Birthday babe I love you... now stop growing and eating me out of house and home."

Jamie and Louise split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Jamie and Louise split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage (Credit: Jörg Carstensen/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Earlier this year, Jamie told The Mirror what co-parenting with Louise has been like during lockdown.

He said: "I’m sharing the kids with Louise, which has worked out really well.

"Homeschooling has not been easy though, and my respect level for teachers has gone through the roof."

