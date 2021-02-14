Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra look unrecognisable in throwback photo for Valentine’s Day

Harry Redknapp paid tribute to his wife Sandra to mark Valentine’s Day today.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner 73, shared a throwback photo of himself and Sandra on what appeared to be their wedding day.

The pair looked unrecognisable in the photo and Harry wished Sandra a Happy Valentine’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp)

What did Harry Redknapp say about his wife?

The star wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day Sarn,” followed by a red love heart emoji.

Read more: Harry Redknapp: Football legend reveals his goal for 2021 is to join EastEnders

Fans gushed over the image, with one person writing: “Couple goals!”

Another said: “Absolutely love this photo.”

Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra have been married since 1967 (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Melts my heart.”

Harry and Sandra married in 1967.

Last year the couple marked their wedding anniversary and Harry celebrated the occasion on Instagram.

At the time, the former footballer manager said he loved Sandra “more now if that’s even possible”.

Harry wrote: “Happy Anniversary Sarn.

Sandra and Harry in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV)

What has Harry said about his marriage?

“From our first dance in two puddings to 52 years later… I love you more now if that’s even possible.”

Harry and Sandra met at 17 at a local pub and fell in love straight away.

During Harry’s stint in the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity, the nation fell in love with Harry and Sandra

Harry opened up about his relationship in the jungle, telling his fellow campmate Fleur East: “Honestly, she’s my life. I’m a bit scared actually.

“Seriously I think when you get older, like I do with Sandra, I do love her too much and if anything happened it would just kill me. I really couldn’t.”

Read more: Harry Redknapp shares heartbreaking news about his surviving dog following pooch Lulu’s death

Meanwhile, when Sandra entered the jungle to see Harry, he insisted they never want to be apart.

He told his wife: “It’s funny, 54 years and we just don’t want to be apart, that’s done me up today.

“I’ve missed her so much. I love you so much.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.