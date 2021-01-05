Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her baby son, Abraham ‘Bam’ Benjamin, is in hospital with COVID-19.

The 33-year-old actress, who played Lavender Brown in the fantasy film series, urged her followers to take “extra care in the coming weeks” as the new strain of coronavirus is “super powerful and contagious”.

What did Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave share on Instagram?

Jessie posted a snap of her son in a cot in hospital, while she tuned in to watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s latest press conference from Downing Street.

Last night (Monday, January 4), the PM announced a new lockdown for the whole of England.

On Instagram, Jessie wrote: “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year.

“[I] really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth.”

Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious.

Writing further, Jessie said she felt “in awe” of all the doctors and nurses of the NHS.

She continued: “It makes me even more proud of my brother, A&E doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73… please wish baby a speedy recovery.”

Jessie said little Bam weighs 9lbs7 now and is “stronger and [a] bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room”.

She added, with a string of wincing emojis: “The needle went into his hand with louder, more powerful screams. Love and best wishes to everyone.”

How did fans and friends of Jessie Cave respond?

In the comments, I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher sent her well wishes.

She wrote: “Oh my goodness! Sending you so much love!”

And writer Elizabeth Day said: “Oh my goodness, Jessie, what a scary thing for you all. Sending so much love and so glad he’s safe. Get well soon.”

Fans also sent their support, as one commented: “Oh Jessie. No one should ever have to go through what you’re going through. Will be thinking of you and sending love.”

Another said: “Sending you our love, Jessie, and hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Jessie welcomed her third child with boyfriend Alfie Brown in October last year.

