Tributes pour in as Harry Potter legend Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82: ‘Another great loss to the world’

Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82 as tributes pour in for the Harry Potter legend.

The actor was best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the iconic Harry Potter film franchise.

His family have announced his death, saying he died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his side.

Sir Michael has sadly died at the age of 82 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Michael Gambon dies at 82

A statement on behalf of his wife and son, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Tributes have poured in for the legendary actor on social media. One person said: “RIP Michael Gambon. What a legend.”

Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes pour in for Harry Potter legend

Another wrote on X – formerly known as Twitter: “Such sad news to hear that Michael Gambon (aka Dumbledore) has passed away today! Another great loss to the world of such a great talent! Thank you & R.I.P Michael Gambon.”

A third added: “Goosebumps seeing the news, Sir Michael Gambon has sadly died at the age of 82. A legendary actor, especially as Dumbledore. Rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Sad to hear of the death of Michael Gambon. Such a body of work. Wonderful as Dumbledore but my favourite was his performances in Poliakoff’s dramas.”

As well as Harry Potter, Sir Michael appeared in The Singing Detective, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.

Over his six-decade-long career, he has received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards.

In 1999, he was knighted by the now late Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama.

