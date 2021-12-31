Harry and Sandra Redknapp pose with first great-grandson in adorable photo

Harry and Sandra Redknapp have shared a snap showing them pose with their first great-grandson.

The image comes after son Jamie also welcomed a new child into the world recently.

What did Harry Redknapp and Sandra share on Instragram?

Taking to Instagram, Harry and Sandra beamed to the camera with the tot and looked on cloud nine.

Harry captioned the image: “Our first great Grandson Hendrix [red heart emoji].

“Massive congratulations to Joe and Anoushka, he is just lovely jubbly [red heart emoji, hands-in-the-air emoji, cuddle emoji].”

Just two months old, Hendrix is the son of Harry and Sandra’s grandson Joe, son of Harry’s eldest son, Mark.

Harry and Sandra are now proud great-grandparents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to the cute snap?

Soon, celeb pals and fans alike queued up to share their excitement.

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy beamed: “How wonderful x.”

Another fan said: “Congratulations again, you had a home full of beautiful new babies for Christmas. Great news.”

A third added: “Congratulations. Hendrix and Raphael will be good buddies x.”

“Aaarrr Congratulations to you both,” a fourth said. “What a lovely ending to this year with the arrival of lil Hendrix.”

What did Jamie say to Sandra over the festive period?

Harry and Sandra’s selfie with little Hendrix wasn’t the first time they were photographed with a new baby during the festive season.

Sandra shared a snap of her cuddling son Jamie’s new son Raphael – his first with new wife, Frida.

However, Jamie didn’t seem too keen on Sandra posting the image.

He replied: “Mum please ask for permission to put pics up in future.

“That was after a lot of and not sure Raphael is too happy with it either.”