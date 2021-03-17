In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple came under fire on Good Morning Britain as host Ranvir Singh branded them “mean spirited”.

During Wednesday (March 17) morning’s episode of GMB, the presenters discussed reports that the duke’s talks with his father and brother hadn’t gone well.

This week, Meghan’s friend, CBS This Morning host Gayle King, claimed she had spoken to the Duchess of Sussex and was told the conversations between Harry and the senior royals were “not productive”.

Harry's talks with Charles and William have not been 'productive', according to Gayle King

What did Ranvir Singh say about Harry and Meghan?

On GMB, Ranvir wondered “what’s to be gained” from Meghan speaking to Gayle about the talks. She asked: “What is the game plan?”

Ranvir said: “What is the gain from telling a very prominent TV presenter? Who you know is going to go on TV and talk about it?

“What is the gain for Meghan and Harry for allowing that information out. What is it? It seems a little bit mean spirited.”

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh called the Sussexes 'mean spirited'

Claims Sussexes ‘had their moment’

She went on to say that Harry and Meghan had “had [their] moment” on TV with their recent bombshell interview with US host Oprah Winfrey.

What is the point of it at this point, releasing little tidbits? Are we expecting to hear every conversation?

Ranvir continued: “You’ve had your moment, you’ve had your two hours on telly where you’ve said everything you wanted to say. You just think, what is the point of it at this point, releasing little tidbits? Are we expecting to hear every conversation that happens?”

However, her co-host Ben Shephard speculated that it might have been to “keep it out there” and “keep the conversation viable”.

Ranvir was on GMB today with Ben Shephard, Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary Jones

What did Gayle King say on CBS This Morning?

Gayle claimed to have called Meghan and Harry to check up on them.

She said on the programme: “Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too.”

Speaking further, Gayle called the conversations “not productive”.

However, she did say that Harry and Meghan were “glad they at least started a conversation”.

