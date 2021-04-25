McFly star Harry Judd and his wife Izzy have announced they’re expecting their third child.

The couple shared the news via HELLO! magazine in a sweet interview.

Harry and Izzy are already parents to daughter Lola, five, and son Kit, three.

The couple are expecting their third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Izzy Judd expecting third baby!

Harry told the magazine: “When Lola was born, I was a blubbering mess and with Kit, I cried too. They are the most emotional moments of my life for sure.”

Read more: The Chase star Anne Hegerty admits she doesn’t feel like she’s ‘missing out on relationships’

Meanwhile, the couple said they have chosen to find out the gender of their third baby despite not having done with Lola or Kit.

Izzy said: “We think it will be lovely for Lola and Kit to know.”

Izzy and Harry already have Lola and Kit (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Izzy admitted feeling “panic” when they found out she was pregnant after the couple both tested positive for COVID-19.

She added: “We have all been living in fear of this virus and we’ve been so careful for over a year, so it is a shock when numbers are low and I’m pregnant.”

The couple’s third baby is due in October.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.

Fans have congratulated the couple on their happy news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd)

What did fans say?

One person commented: “YAYYYY, that’s lovely. congratulations!”

Another wrote: “This is such great news, congratulations to you both.”

A third gushed: “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!! Congrats.”

One added: “So so happy for you!!”

Izzy is due to give birth in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Izzy was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries and then suffered a miscarriage in 2014.

In 2019, Izzy told This Morning: “We really struggled to have a family and I think experiencing those difficulties through fertility issues and suffering a miscarriage…

Read more: Princess Anne stuns in purple for engagement with husband

“…when you then go into motherhood, your focus has been so much on just getting pregnant and becoming a mum, that you actually haven’t given much thought to what life is going to be like.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.