David Beckham's daughter Harper wows fans with her impressive sign language skills

Harper Beckham, daughter of footballing legend David Beckham, has knocked her dad's Instagram followers for six after demonstrating her nifty ability to communicate in sign language.

Proud pop David shared a clip this afternoon (21.12.19) of his eight-year-old daughter wishing everyone season's greetings with her hands - and it seems his fans were equally as impressed.

Saying out loud the words and letters as she signed them, Harper then allowed herself a little bow after finishing her festive sentence.

"I mean come on this is ridiculously cute and Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas," her dad gushed in the caption to the short video shared on social media.

The doting dad also gasped "so good" as she wound up - and his Insta followers certainly agreed.

Within an hour, the post had picked up a whopping 1.5 million 'Likes' from approving observers.

Wow, so impressive!

"A skill to be proud of," remarked one fan in the comments section.

"Clever girl," another person praised Harper.

And another added: "Wow, so impressive! Merry Christmas to you!"

Earlier this week, mum Victoria shared a happy family snap of her having a hug with Harper.

And it seems V's silly festive specs may have tickled Harper as she beamed broadly for the pic.

Victoria captioned the image: "Cuddles at Christmas with my baby xx kisses Harper Seven."

