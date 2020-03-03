Hamish Gaman asks Dancing On Ice partner to be his 'best woman' at wedding

Hamish Gaman has asked his former Dancing On Ice partner Saara Aalto to be his "best woman" at his wedding.

The professional skater recently announced he's set to marry his girlfriend Amelia after popping the question.

Now, Saara - who was partnered with Hamish during the series last year - has revealed she loves that he "dared to be different by having a best woman".

I'm honoured @HamishGaman has asked me to be his BEST WOMAN at his wedding to Amelia💍I ❤️that you followed your heart & dared to be different by having a best woman💪 I can't wait to celebrate with you in Dec. I love you both! #TeamNoFear #DancingOnIce https://t.co/CGhgZbX2z3 — Saara Aalto (@saaraaalto) March 3, 2020

She wrote on Twitter: "I'm honoured @HamishGaman has asked me to be his BEST WOMAN at his wedding to Amelia.

"I [love] that you followed your heart & dared to be different by having a best woman.

"I can't wait to celebrate with you in Dec. I love you both!"

It comes after Hamish announced that he and Amelia are engaged.

Announcing the couple's happy news, he tweeted alongside the cover of their interview with HELLO! magazine: "It’s finally time for some good news. We’re engaged.

It’s finally time for some good news ❤ We’re engaged 💍 And we’ve now set a date! After so much negativity, it feels so good to talk about something positive. You can read about it in @hellomag here: https://t.co/8oTmeRfK5c #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/b16h4ONJ1p — Hamish Gaman (@HamishGaman) March 1, 2020

"And we’ve now set a date! After so much negativity, it feels so good to talk about something positive. #DancingOnIce (sic)"

Hamish has admitted that he decided to pop the question "sooner" than the couple had "anticipated" after his partner supported him through a difficult few months, seemingly referring to his alleged feud with Caprice Bourret.

He told the publication: "I've known for a long time that I want to spend the rest of my life with Amelia, but what I've been through made me keen to make that commitment to her sooner than we'd anticipated.

"For the past few months I've been in a dark place which I couldn't have got through without her."

The loved-up pair plan to get married in December.

Hamish and Saara skated together on the show last year (Credit: WENN.com)

The good news comes after Hamish's alleged fallout with Caprice on the ITV show, which saw him only skate one routine on the current series.

Caprice quit the skating competition a week after getting a new professional partner in Oscar Peter.

