Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers reveal shock weight loss: ‘We were heading for an early grave’

Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers have opened up about their weight loss, admitting they were previously “morbidly obese”.

The much-loved TV cookery duo reportedly realised they had to address their approach to grub just over a decade ago.

Si and Dave decided changes were needed following their 2012 Mississippi Adventure series.

They still enjoy comfort food – but accept if they hadn’t made alterations to their lifestyles, their health would have suffered.

Dave, who was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, told MailOnline: “We were heading for an early grave and were morbidly obese.”

Dave Myers believes the Hairy Bikers were ‘morbidly obese’ before their weight loss (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Hairy Bikers weight loss

Before their Hairy Dieters TV series, Si reportedly weighed 19st 6lb. Dave, meanwhile, was 17st 12lb.

Now it is believed Si tips the scales as just over 16st, with Dave said to be just under 13st.

We lost three stone each in three months and turned our bodies around.

And they achieved their weight loss goals rapidly, with Dave reflecting: “We lost three stone each in three months and turned our bodies around.”

The Hairy Bikers are said to lost three stone each in three months (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I’m always going to have to calorie count’

Both stars have addressed how important food was to them in their formative childhood years.

Si lost his father at eight years old, and believes he and his mother were consoled by food and cooking as they grieved.

And a young Dave would prepare a meal for his father as he returned from work as his mum suffered with multiple sclerosis.

Furthermore, Dave recalls the delight of making a chip butty – making his own chips – and describing the solace he got from doing so as “sublime”.

Si King: ‘The great things about comfort food are the twists and turns and flavours we have’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nonetheless, the Bikers also highlight how comfort food doesn’t necessarily exclude meals that can be healthy.

Si noted: “I’m always going to have to calorie count because I have a predisposition to being a fat [blank]. But the great things about comfort food are the twists and turns and flavours we have. Like a ham salad with beautiful potatoes.”

He also reckons that this difference in perspective has not only aided their health, it has also made them more skilled at their jobs.

And that’s because in managing to retain flavour but remove the calories from their recipes, they have become better cooks.

Read more: Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers make announcement to fans: ‘We’re delighted’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.