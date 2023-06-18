Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King on radio show and This Morning
Hairy Bikers star Si King details co-star Dave Myers’ ‘difficult’ health news: ‘There’s a sense of loss’

'I was driving, I had to pull over - it’s so distressing'

By Joey Crutchley
Hairy Bikers star Si King has detailed the “distressing” moment his pal Dave Myers told him he had cancer.

65-year-old Dave, who is one half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis back in May 2022. Since then, he has kept his loyal legion of followers updated on how he is doing.

But in a new interview, Dave’s TV partner Si has candidly opened up about how “difficult” it was to deal with Dave’s cancer diagnosis.

Hairy Bikers on This Morning
Si said it was ‘difficult’ (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers: Si on Dave’s ‘difficult’ cancer diagnosis

Speaking to The Times, along with Dave, Si recalled the ‘distressing’ moment he found out that his best friend and TV partner was battling cancer.

There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope.

The chef said: “I was driving, I had to pull over. It’s so distressing. It’s very difficult to verbalise.

“There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do. He’s a scrapper. He’s a fighter. But there were certain points that I thought, ‘Where’s it going to go? What is happening to my friend?'”

The telly faves are expected to film a brand new BBC Two travel series called Hairy Bikers Go West. The eight-part show will follow the pair travel from Scotland to Devon.

Hairy Bikers star had to endure ’30 lots’ of Chemo

As a result of his cancer diagnosis Dave has had to undergo chemotherapy – and in a previous update, he admitted that the chemo has made it difficult for him to walk.

And in the interview with The Times, Dave revealed he had to endure “30 lots” of chemo over the past year. But staying positive, Dave reckons his cancer is “going the right way”. He also added that doctors believe his last bit of cancer could be turned off “with radiotherapy”.

Hairy Bikers talking on This Morning
Si has opened up about his pal’s cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Dave’s cancer diagnosis announcement

Dave revealed his diagnosis last year on The Hairy Bikers’Agony Uncles podcast with Si.

At the time, he said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo. You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

YouTube video player

