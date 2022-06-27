Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers announced last month that he was taking time off from work amid his battle with cancer.

His co-star Si King also ruled out making any shows without his fellow chef while he undergoes chemotherapy.

Since then, the celebrity chef has shared an update on how he’s been spending his time, including a ‘really addictive’ game which he claims is a ‘new method for getting better faster’.

Dave Myers shares an update on his cancer battle as fans wish him a speedy recovery (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers cancer update

Hairy Bikers star Dave revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in May.

The celebrity chef said that he was undergoing chemotherapy and would be taking some time off work with his co-star Si.

He also joked that he would be called ‘baldy biker’ for a while.

Read more: As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, Dave shared an update about his cancer, showing off a new method he’s been using to ‘get better faster’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

The post shows the Hairy Bikers star playing on his new pinbull machine, Creature From The Black Lagoon.

He captioned it: “Thank you to my mate Armen for the loan of a pinbull machine, really addictive, it’s a new method for getting better faster!

“I’m sure Lil [his wife] is gonna enjoy these noises for the next few weeks. Love Dave.”

Dave Myers revealed that he’s taking time off work after being diagnosed with cancer last month (Credit: ITV)

Fans flooded the comments to wish Dave a speedy recovery.

Read more: Who’s in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2020 line-up here

One fan wrote: “If it’s good for the soul it’s good for your health! Come on Dave, you’ve got this.”

Another said: “Wishing you lots of healing, take care mate.”

A third added: “Sending positive vibes Dave! You’ll be back on your bike in no time.”

Someone else also said: “Loving your positivity. Much love to you and Lil.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.