Hairy Bikers fans stunned by Dave Myers’ ‘new look’ as he enjoys night out with family

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers enjoyed a night out with his family amid his cancer treatment.

The TV chef revealed the news that he was diagnosed with cancer last May.

Ever since his diagnosis, Dave has been undergoing chemotherapy which he admitted affected his ability to walk and made him feel depressed.

However, fans have claimed that the star is ‘looking very dapper’ as he posed in a glamorous tuxedo in a recent Instagram post.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares ‘new look’ during night out with family

Dave has been very open about his cancer journey with his fans ever since he shared that he was diagnosed in May 2022.

The chef broke the news in an episode of his podcast with Si King, revealing that he was going to be a ‘baldy biker for a while’.

He said at the time: “I may be a baldy biker for a while, so it’s just a warning. I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually.”

Looking rather fine Dave… So lovely to see.

Recently, Dave also shared an update on his illness saying that his treatment makes him feel ‘depressed’.

Speaking on the How To Be 60 podcast with Kaye Adams, he said: “I really have no symptoms of the cancer, it’s the chemotherapy.

“It’s neuropathy in your feet, so it’s hard to stand. So I’ve had to learn to walk again properly.”

He also added: “And sometimes the chemo does make you depressed. It’s a type of chemical depression, and that’s really hard, because everyone is telling you to be positive. But when the chemistry in your body is not telling you that story, that’s harsh.”

But now, fans have declared that the star is ‘looking well’ after he shared an update on The Hairy Bikers‘ Instagram.

Dave posted a photo of him all dressed up while enjoying a night out with his family.

He captioned it: “Sunday was a posh night out on the town for the Myers family!

“Have a great week everybody! Love Dave.”

Hairy Bikers fans flooded the comments saying that it’s ‘lovely to see’ that Dave is doing well.

One wrote: “Looking well, and damn fine, Mr M.”

“Looking very dapper Sir” another added.

A third commented: “Looking rather fine Dave… So lovely to see.”

A fourth said: “Looking very dapper, Dave. Nice to see you looking so well.”

Someone else shared: “Wow you look great and so handsome.”

