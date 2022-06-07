Dave Myers of Hairy Bikers fame was seen beaming at the Jubilee celebrations with Si King over the weekend, amid his cancer diagnosis.

The duo took part in the Jubilee Pageant Parade on Sunday (June 5) alongside a host of other British national treasures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave Myers and Si King at the Jubilee

Sunday afternoon saw Hairy Bikers Dave and Si take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The TV duo were part of the Jubilee Pageant parade – which included a whole host of British stars.

Taking to the Hairy Bikers official Instagram, Dave and Si gave their 171k followers a closer look at the celebrations.

The duo included three photos as part of the post they uploaded earlier today (Tuesday, June 7).

Read more: Hairy Bikers fans rally round as chefs break silence in first post following Dave’s cancer announcement

In the first picture, Si and Dave can be seen atop one of the parade buses, smiling. In the next, Dave is seen taking a selfie with Si as the bus passed the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The third snap shows Dave and Si posing with Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

“What a great weekend we had! We could do it all over again, so when’s the next one?” they captioned the post.

Fans were loving Dave and Si’s Instagram post (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of the Hairy Bikers’ fans took to the comment section of the snap uploaded to their official Instagram.

“Sending you two love,” one commented.

“Loveable top guys, what a weekend for you both,” another said.

“Looking good guys. Hope you’re doing okay Dave,” a third wrote.

“So proud of you guys,” another commented.

“Was a pleasant surprise to see you guys appear on the bus, especially dave. Now get some rest!” a fifth said.

Dave is currently battling cancer (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers’ cancer battle

Last month, Dave revealed to his fans that he was battling cancer.

During the podcast he does with Si, Dave announced that he was undergoing chemotherapy.

He also took the time to assure fans that he is going to be “fine”.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually,” he said at the time. He has since gone all bald but has kept his long beard.

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

Fans are always keen to show the stars their support – and it was no different last month when Si and Dave announced on Instagram that their new book was coming out.

“Speedy recovery to Dave, love and blessings to you both and families,” one wrote.

“Sending big hugs Dave,” another said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.