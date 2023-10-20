Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers issues cancer update as he pays heartwarming tribute to Si King and wife

Dave Myers has opened up about his cancer journey while also paying tribute to his Hairy Bikers co-star Si King and his wife.

The telly presenter, 66, was diagnosed with cancer back in May 2022 and has undergone chemotherapy treatment.

Previously he took to Instagram and announced his and Si’s new cookbook, which is titled The Hairy Bikers Ultimate Comfort Food. The book is slated to be released next week on October 26.

Dave Myers paid tribute to Si King and his wife (Credit: Radio X)

Dave Myers on his cancer battle

The last 18 months have been gruelling for Dave as the cookery star revealed he’s undergone more than “30 chemotherapy sessions”.

Dave also expressed there was “a lot of comfort” being with his good friend Si King. He said that the filming and shooting has “been a great therapy” for him.

There’s been a lot of emotion while we were filming and writing this book.

He told the MailOnline: “There’s been a lot of emotion while we were filming and writing this book because we both realised how that feeling of comfort, of having a hug, is really important. We talked a lot about the book during filming. As it’s the comfort that sees you through the bad times. So doing it has been a great therapy for me. For both of us really, as two mates.”

Dave sweetly added: “That support from Si and our incredible team was brilliant. Human companionship and love have got me through. I have the most remarkable wife, Liliana, who’s been my rock every bloody step of the way on this terrible journey.”

Speaking about his cancer now, Dave said treatment is “ongoing” but it’s not “not necessarily the end of the world”. He admitted life at the moment for him is “pretty damn sweet”.

While the chemotherapy destroyed Dave’s balance, he admitted he had to learn how to walk and even ride a motorcycle all over again.

Si revealed the medics were “concerned” about Dave riding the bike

But Si convinced medics that he would be fine to ride, as he said: “It’s in his DNA. If he says he can, he can, so just let him be. We’ve been through thick and thin together in the past 30 years and we always have a giggle, even in the darkness.”

He expressed that he was “very emotional”. But he said it was a “big sigh of relief” when they both rode into the sun when they were shooting.

