Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers speaking on This Morning
News

Hairy Bikers fans thrilled by Dave Myers’ latest photo amid cancer treatment

Great to see Dave looking so happy!

By Julia Etherington
| Updated:

Hairy Bikers fans were delighted to see a photo of Dave Myers beaming in a new photo he shared.

The chef is having chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year. Dave is still receiving treatment, but shared a lovely snap of himself back riding one of his bikes on Instagram.

Posting on the @hairybikers account Dave wrote: “Lovely run out on Gladys, my 500cc Royal Enfield. Started to spit with rain so come home for a cuppa”, with a star-eyed emoji.

Grinning widely, Dave looked really happy, sporting a full beard and longer hair.

Dave Myers on Instagram

Followers were quick to comment.

Good way to clear the mind and charge the soul.

One commented: “Nice to see you out and about on Gladys. Looking great too.” A second said: “You are looking terrific Dave,” with clapping hand emojis.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Good way to clear the mind and charge the soul.”

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers speaking on This Morning
Dave thrilled fans with his appearance on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers’ cancer

Just a month ago Dave spoke candidly about the toll his chemotherapy treatment was having on him. He shared news of his diagnosis on a podcast with fellow Hairy Biker Si King last year.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star said on the Seasoned podcast: “It’s funny when you first start chemotherapy, it’s quite hard – I’m still having it, it was really brutal.

“I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in.” He added: “At first I thought, ‘Right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years’, except my appetite was dreadful!”

Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers on This Morning
Dave Myers and Si King on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Dave and Si appeared on This Morning. Dave gave an update on his health.

Before it started host Phillip Schofield asked how Dave was. He replied: “It’s so nice to be back Phillip, yeah, it’s a working progress, but I’ve got my hair back and I’m feeling great.”

Read more: Hairy Bikers fans thrilled as Dave Myers makes This Morning return

YouTube video player

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.

Related Topics

Dave Myers Si King The Hairy Bikers

Trending Articles

Bobby Davro looking shocked with Bobby and fiancée smiling
Bobby Davro reveals fiancée’s heartbreaking cancer diagnosis: ‘This is just really painful’
Queen Camilla wearing a tiara
Queen Consort Camilla to ‘break with big tradition’ during coronation service
Amanda Holden looking scared with BGT 2023 act on the stage
BGT viewers feel ‘sick’ over contestant’s performance involving Amanda Holden
James Martin on his show
James Martin urged to ‘be careful’ as fans share ‘concerns’ over today’s show
Gemma Akinson and Gorka Marquez smiling
Gemma Atkinson shares exciting baby news as she declares ‘it could go either way’
Queen Camilla looking concerned / Prince Harry smirk
Prince Harry tipped to reconcile with Queen Camilla for the world to see during the coronation