Hairy Bikers fans thrilled by Dave Myers’ latest photo amid cancer treatment

Hairy Bikers fans were delighted to see a photo of Dave Myers beaming in a new photo he shared.
The chef is having chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year. Dave is still receiving treatment, but shared a lovely snap of himself back riding one of his bikes on Instagram.
Posting on the @hairybikers account Dave wrote: “Lovely run out on Gladys, my 500cc Royal Enfield. Started to spit with rain so come home for a cuppa”, with a star-eyed emoji.
Grinning widely, Dave looked really happy, sporting a full beard and longer hair.
Followers were quick to comment.
One commented: “Nice to see you out and about on Gladys. Looking great too.” A second said: “You are looking terrific Dave,” with clapping hand emojis.
Meanwhile, another wrote: “Good way to clear the mind and charge the soul.”
Dave Myers’ cancer
Just a month ago Dave spoke candidly about the toll his chemotherapy treatment was having on him. He shared news of his diagnosis on a podcast with fellow Hairy Biker Si King last year.
The former Strictly Come Dancing star said on the Seasoned podcast: “It’s funny when you first start chemotherapy, it’s quite hard – I’m still having it, it was really brutal.
“I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in.” He added: “At first I thought, ‘Right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years’, except my appetite was dreadful!”
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Dave and Si appeared on This Morning. Dave gave an update on his health.
Before it started host Phillip Schofield asked how Dave was. He replied: “It’s so nice to be back Phillip, yeah, it’s a working progress, but I’ve got my hair back and I’m feeling great.”
