Hairy Bikers fans thrilled by Dave Myers’ latest photo amid cancer treatment

Hairy Bikers fans were delighted to see a photo of Dave Myers beaming in a new photo he shared.

The chef is having chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year. Dave is still receiving treatment, but shared a lovely snap of himself back riding one of his bikes on Instagram.

Posting on the @hairybikers account Dave wrote: “Lovely run out on Gladys, my 500cc Royal Enfield. Started to spit with rain so come home for a cuppa”, with a star-eyed emoji.

Grinning widely, Dave looked really happy, sporting a full beard and longer hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave Myers on Instagram

Followers were quick to comment.

Good way to clear the mind and charge the soul.

One commented: “Nice to see you out and about on Gladys. Looking great too.” A second said: “You are looking terrific Dave,” with clapping hand emojis.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Good way to clear the mind and charge the soul.”

Dave thrilled fans with his appearance on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers’ cancer

Just a month ago Dave spoke candidly about the toll his chemotherapy treatment was having on him. He shared news of his diagnosis on a podcast with fellow Hairy Biker Si King last year.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star said on the Seasoned podcast: “It’s funny when you first start chemotherapy, it’s quite hard – I’m still having it, it was really brutal.

“I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in.” He added: “At first I thought, ‘Right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years’, except my appetite was dreadful!”

Dave Myers and Si King on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Dave and Si appeared on This Morning. Dave gave an update on his health.

Before it started host Phillip Schofield asked how Dave was. He replied: “It’s so nice to be back Phillip, yeah, it’s a working progress, but I’ve got my hair back and I’m feeling great.”

Read more: Hairy Bikers fans thrilled as Dave Myers makes This Morning return

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.