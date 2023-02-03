Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has fans saying the same thing over appearance in new video

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has delighted fans with his appearance in a new photo on Instagram.

Dave is undergoing treatment for cancer after revealing his diagnosis last May.

In a new photo shared to his and co-star Si King’s joint Instagram, Dave cuddles a dog called Teddy.

Dave Myers from Hairy Bikers

In the picture, Dave kneels on the floor as an excited Teddy looks up at him.

Dave wrote: “Teddy really wanted to plant one on me!

“All I wanted was to sort out my pans in the cupboards! Gotta love him though.”

His followers loved the photo, and appeared stunned by how great Dave is looking.

One fan commented: “Lovely to see you’re looking so well and your hair and beard is growing back.”

Dave Myers showed off his hair growth on BBC Breakfast last month (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Your hair is looking great.”

Someone else added: “Looking good Dave.”

A fourth said: “You look great Dave. Love to Teddy. Keeping your hair short or long again?”

Dave previously spoke about his hair during his cancer battle as he appeared on BBC Breakfast.

He said he was delighted with his hair regrowth during the appearance in January.

Dave’s fans gushed over his appearance (Credit: ITV)

Dave said: “I have been having treatment for cancer.

“It is still ongoing but I am kind of doing alright and you know, it’s like many people, it is something that one learns to live with.”

“But I’m delighted by my hair,” he then added. “It’s thicker hair than before I had the chemo.”

Last week, meanwhile, Dave and his co-star and close friend Si announced some great news.

Si and Dave recently announced a nomination they have (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They revealed that they’ve been nominated for the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Award.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the TV duo gushed: “Oh would you look at that! We’ve been nominated for the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Award. What an honour it is to be nominated again!”

Fans congratulated the pair as one said: “Well deserved you handsome guys.”

Another declared: “National treasures!! Well done lads!!!”

