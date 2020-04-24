Hairdressers 'will have to stay shut for six months' amid coronavirus crisis

Hairdressers might not open for another six months as there is no safe way to operate them during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Sun, government scientists said they will have to remain closed.

Hairdressers cannot cut and style hair without risking passing on the killer bug, they say.

People have resorted to cutting their own hair (Credit: WENN.com)

The news will be a blow for anyone who was looking forward to sorting out their appearance soon.

They may have to depend on themselves or family members for styling for the foreseeable future.

People’s hair is going to get pretty long.

Nail salons and other beautician services will also have to close for the same reasons.

Boris Johnson ordered hairdressers to close across the UK on March 23 - meaning Brits have been without a haircut for a month now.

There is no safe way to cut and style hair, according to scientists (Credit: WENN.com)

The epidemic is likely to continue for the rest of the summer. The government remains far short of its target of 100,000 tests a day in England by the end of the month.

Tests would allow people to go back to work if they know they do not have the virus, including hairdressers.

However, the government has expanded access to tests to cover all key workers, allowing more people in essential roles to get back to work.

These tests can now be booked online.

Meanwhile, a vaccine trial began in Oxford, with two volunteers getting injections.

They are the first of 800 volunteers who will be injected with the drug as scientists test how well it works against coronavirus.

Nail salons, hairdresser's and beauty salons will all remain closed (Credit: WENN.com)

Captain Caveman

Many people - and some celebrities - have been taking care of their hair at home, with mixed results.

A senior government insider told The Sun: "People’s hair is going to get pretty long.

"We’re all going to end up looking like Captain Caveman by the end of this."

Ministers are keen for hairdresser salons to reopen to cheer people up, as well as to support these businesses.

At the same time, senior figures in the government disagree on how much of the virus should be stamped out before the lockdown is phased out.

